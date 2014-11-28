Kinder Morgan loses bid to extend injunction against Canada protesters

VANCOUVER Nov 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
LP said on Thursday that it would clear its equipment
and crews off a mountain in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby by
month-end, after it lost a bid to extend an injunction keeping
protesters away from the site.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge also threw out civil contempt
charges against dozens of protesters arrested while rallying
against the pipeline project due to confusion about the GPS
coordinates in the original injunction order.
Kinder Morgan, which wrapped up drilling work at one of two
sites on Burnaby mountain earlier on Thursday, said it will
amend its work plan to ensure the second site is also cleared
before the current injunction runs out on Dec. 1.
It had asked for an extension to Dec. 12.
The Texas-based company is doing surveying work as part of a
regulatory review of a plan to more than triple the capacity of
its existing 300,000-barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline.
Environmentalists, aboriginal groups and many area residents
are opposed to the expansion, which would allow the company to
ship more tar sands crude from Alberta to a port in Vancouver
and on to Asian markets.
A group of activists had for weeks been camped out at the
company's work sites. Late last week, Canadian police began
enforcing a court order for their removal, and have so far
arrested more than 100 people.
Kinder Morgan said that while it will not be able to finish
all planned work before Dec. 1, it believes it has obtained
enough data for the National Energy Board, Canada's energy
regulator, to complete its review of the project.
