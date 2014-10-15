Kinder Morgan Partners profit rises, terminals help

Oct 15 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP,
the largest U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline company, on
Wednesday said its third-quarter profit jumped from a year
earlier, helped by higher profits for its product pipeline and
terminals business.
Profit in the quarter at the Houston-based master limited
partnership (MLP) totaled $976 million compared with $697
million in the same quarter a year ago.
The amount of cash available to be paid to unitholders, or
distributable cash flow before certain items, rose 10 percent
from a year earlier to $607 million.
The company said it has raised its quarterly cash
distribution per unit 4 percent to $1.40 per share.
In August, Kinder Morgan Inc said it will put all its
publicly traded units under one roof in a $44 billion deal in
response to investor concerns about growth prospects. With that
deal, the company will shed its MLP structure.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)