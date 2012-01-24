UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan, Arch Coal sign coal throughput deal

Jan 24 Kinder Morgan Energy Parters said it will invest about $140 million to expand its coal handling facilities along the Gulf Coast and the company signed a long-term throughput deal with Arch Coal to help expand these export facilities.

Arch Coal and Kinder Morgan are in final talks to include, in the throughput deal, port space for coal shipments at Kinder Morgan-owned facilities on the East Coast, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies said expansion of Kinder Morgan's export facilities along the Gulf Coast and East Coast will provide additional port capacity for Arch Coal's growing seaborne coal volumes.

Arch Coal shares closed at $13.76, while Kinder Morgan units closed at $88.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.