Kinder Morgan sells Rocky mountain assets for $1.8 billion

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP will sell certain assets in the Rocky mountains area to privately held Tallgrass Energy Partners LP for $1.8 billion in cash to secure regulatory approval for its $23 billion buy of rival El Paso Corp.
Kinder Morgan said in March that it had reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to divest certain assets in the Rockies.
Including debt, the deal is valued at $3.3 billion.
The company said it will divest its Interstate gas transmission assets, trailblazer pipeline company, the Casper-Douglas natural gas processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in Wyoming and a 50 percent interest in the Rockies express pipeline.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.