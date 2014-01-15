版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan shares down 2.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Jan 15 Kinder Morgan Inc : * Shares were down 2.3 percent after the bell following results
