CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan prices Canadian IPO at C$17 per share - term sheet

(Corrects the number of shares in second paragraph from 102.94 million to 79.5 million to 92.1 million)

TORONTO May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company had marketed the offer of 79.5 million to 92.1 million shares restricted voting shares in the C$19 to C$22 per share range. Kinder Morgan is set to raise C$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) in gross proceeds, the term sheet, which was dated May 24, showed. ($1 = 1.3422 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bill Trott)