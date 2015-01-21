Kinder Morgan CEO Kinder stepping down

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017
Jan 21 Kinder Morgan Inc, the top U.S. pipeline company, on Wednesday said co-founder Rich Kinder will step down as chief executive this summer.
He will be replaced by Steve Kean, who has been groomed to take the top job. Kinder will become executive chairman when Kean takes over on June 1, the company said in a news release.
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S