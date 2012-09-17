Colorado Interstate Gas lifts force majeure at Co. compressor

Sept 17 Kinder Morgan Inc's Colorado Interstate Gas Co unit late Friday lifted the force majeure at its Greasewood natural gas compressor station in Colorado after a malfunction and fire at one unit of the station last week.

Colorado Interstate said in a website posting the operational capacity at the plant would return to 195 million cubic feet effective late Friday and for Saturday deliveries. Capacity had been reduced to 140 mmcf per day during the outage.