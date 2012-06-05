UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan secures commitments on Cochin line

NEW YORK, June 5 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
LP said on Tuesday it completed a binding season to
reverse its Cochin propane and ethane-propane pipeline to carry
95,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensates from Illinois to
terminals in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.
The company said it secured commitments for at least 10
years on 100,000 barrels per day of capacity during the open
season, which started in late April.
The reversal will help transport light condensate from the
Eagle Ford Shale and the U.S. Gulf Coast to Canadian market,
according to Tom Bannigan, president of Kinder Morgan's products
pipeline group.
With enough shipper support, the pipeline will begin service
on July 1, 2014, company spokeswoman Emily Mir said.
For a total cost of about $225 million, the project will
link the Cochin line with the Explorer products pipeline, which
carries refined petroleum products from the U.S. Gulf Coast to
the Midwest, in Kankakee County, Illinois, and reverse Cochin to
move condensate northwest to Alberta.
After making changes during the open season, Kinder Morgan
plans to transport 95,000 barrels per day of light condensate
on Cochin. The company had estimated the pipeline would have a
75,000 bpd capacity.
Explorer, owned by subsidiaries of Chevron Corp,
Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sunoco
Logistics Partners LP, Shell and American
Capital Strategies Inc, already had an open season underway
until May 7 for a link-up with Enbridge Inc's Southern Lights
line in Illinois.