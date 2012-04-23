UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan seeks interest on light condensate

HOUSTON, April 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners launched a binding open season on Monday to gauge market interest in moving light condensate from Illinois to Canada with its Cochin Reversal Project.

The company said the project would enable Kinder Morgan to move the condensate from Kankakee County, Illinois, to existing terminals near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, beginning on July 1, 2014, given adequate shipper support.

The open season will end on May 31 and Kinder Morgan is seeking binding commitments for minimum contacts of 10 years and 5,000 barrels per day.

The project involves modifying the western leg of the 1,900-mile, (3,057 km) multi-product Cochin Pipeline to connect to the Explorer Pipeline Co in Kankakee County and reverse the product flow to move condensate northwest to Alberta.

The project would provide about 75,000 barrels per day of light condensate capacity on Cochin and provide a new source of supply for diluent.

"Our proposal will provide the rapidly growing Canadian market with very cost-effective access to light condensate from both the Eagle Ford Shale and the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Don Lindley, vice president of business development for KMP's Products Pipeline group. "This open season was prompted by significant, tangible interest expressed in the proposed reversal."