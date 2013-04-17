Kinder Morgan may further expand Houston condensate facility

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, April 17 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners may further expand an already expanded condensate splitter planned at its Galena Park terminal along the Houston Ship Channel, Chief Executive Rich Kinder told analysts on Wednesday.
"We think there may be opportunity to add even additional volumes on a going forward basis," he said during the company's first-quarter earnings conference call.
Kinder Morgan last month said it would increase the facility's processing capability by 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day and add 700,000 barrels of storage capacity for a total of 1.9 million barrels.
The expansion increased the cost to $360 million from $200 million.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.