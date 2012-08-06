Kinder Morgan to sell stake in US pipeline assets

Aug 6 Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said it will buy a 100 percent stake in Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) and a 50 percent interest in El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG) pipeline from Kinder Morgan Inc for about $6.22 billion.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners had earlier said Kinder Morgan would sell these assets to it to replace cash flow from certain assets Kinder Morgan is divesting as part of an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Kinder Morgan in May won U.S. approval for its $23 billion buy of rival El Paso Corp on the condition that it sells three U.S. natural gas pipelines.

The deal, which is expected to close this month, will be effective from August 1, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said in a statement.

The deal includes an assumed debt of about $1.8 billion at TGP and of about $560 million of proportional debt at EPNG.

TGP is a 13,900-mile-long pipeline system with a capacity of about 7.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day, while EPNG is 10,200-mile-long with a design capacity of about 5.6 Bcf per day.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners closed at $80.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Shares of Kinder Morgan closed at $36.17 on the same exchange.