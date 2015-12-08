Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan slashes dividend 75 percent

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
HOUSTON Dec 8 Kinder Morgan Inc slashed its dividend 75 percent on Tuesday, marking the first time ever the pipeline giant has cut payouts to shareholders since it has been a publicly traded company.
The move, which will reduce the annual dividend to $.50 a share from about $2 a share, is an acknowledgement that the worst oil price crash in six years is hurting once-resilient pipeline companies.
Kinder Morgan shares have shed about half their value since the company first warned on October 21 that payouts would slow. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver)
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.