Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan slashes dividend 75 percent

HOUSTON Dec 8 Kinder Morgan Inc slashed its dividend 75 percent on Tuesday, marking the first time ever the pipeline giant has cut payouts to shareholders since it has been a publicly traded company.

The move, which will reduce the annual dividend to $.50 a share from about $2 a share, is an acknowledgement that the worst oil price crash in six years is hurting once-resilient pipeline companies.

Kinder Morgan shares have shed about half their value since the company first warned on October 21 that payouts would slow. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver)