CalSTRS to vote against Kinder Morgan-El Paso merger

March 7 CalSTRS, the big teachers pension fund in California, said it will vote against Kinder Morgan Inc's proposed $21 billion takeover of El Paso Corp , criticizing the deal's lack of transparency and apparent conflicts of interest.

The California State Teachers Retirement System said it would vote its approximately 2.8 million shares of El Paso stock against the merger. El Paso has about 773 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We have concerns with the lack of transparency and the apparent conflicts of interest that have surrounded the share appraisal process and we believe that shareholders may not receive full value for their shares should this transaction, as currently structured, be consummated," a CalSTRS spokesman said.

A shareholder group sued in January to stop the deal, arguing that El Paso adviser Goldman Sachs Group Inc and El Paso Chief Executive Douglas Foshee had vested interests in holding down the price for the company.

Goldman Sachs advised El Paso on the deal but also owns a sizable stake in acquirer Kinder Morgan through its private equity arm.

A Delaware judge refused to block the sale, but last week criticized some participants in the deal.