Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in June

CALGARY, Alberta May 24 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Thursday that it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in June as nominations came in below the line's available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 210,000 barrels a day, 70,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 87 percent for June, the company said.