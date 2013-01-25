版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 22:50 BJT

Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in February

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 25 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in February, as nominations came in below the line's available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 207,000 barrels a day, 73,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 87 percent for February, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐