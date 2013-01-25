Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in February

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 25 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Friday it would not need to ration
space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in
February, as nominations came in below the line's available
capacity.
Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled
207,000 barrels a day, 73,000 below capacity.
The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of
the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed,
however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 87 percent
for February, the company said.