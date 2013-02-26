Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in March

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in March, as nominations came in below the line's available capacity. Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 213,700 barrels a day, 66,300 below capacity. The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 88 percent for March, the company said.