Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in August

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
July 25 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Wednesday that it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in August, as nominations came in below the line's available capacity.
Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 238,000 barrels a day, 42,000 below capacity.
The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 79 percent for August, the company said
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017