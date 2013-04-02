BRIEF-Kinder Morgan conducts open season for proposed crude pipeline from Permian Basin

April 2 *Kinder Morgan Energy Partners announces open season for proposed Freedom crude oil pipeline to serve California refining centers *Kinder Morgan says open season to determine industry interest in the development of an oil pipeline to transport crude oil from the Permian Basin of west Texas to serve the refining complexes of northern and southern California *Kinder Morgan says as currently conceived, the project would have an initial capacity of approximately 277,000 barrels per day *Kinder Morgan says construction of crude oil facilities and natural gas replacement facilities owned by Kinder Morgan affiliate El Paso Natural Gas Co (EPNG) could begin by june 2015, with in-service of the Kinder Morgan Freedom pipeline planned in the late fourth quarter of 2016 *Kinder Morgan freedom pipeline project will make conversion to crude oil service of about 740 miles of existing natural gas pipeline currently owned by EPNG, as well as a return to service of inactive EPNG lines and construction of new crude pipeline and pumping station *Kinder Morgan Freedom pipeline project will consist of construction of about 22 miles of new pipeline for interconnections in California and approximately 200 miles of pipeline between Wink and El Paso, Texas