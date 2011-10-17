UPDATE 5-Kinder Morgan to buy El Paso for $21 bln

* Offer includes cash, shares and warrants
* Transaction expected to close in Q2 2012
* Combined company to generate $350 mln in cost savings
(Adds analysts quotes)
By Michael Erman and Anna Driver
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Oct 16 Kinder Morgan Inc
struck a $21 billion deal to buy rival El Paso Corp
, combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators
in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for
that fuel.
The cash and stock deal announced on Sunday values El Paso
at a 37 percent premium to its Friday market value, and comes as
Exxon Mobil Corp and other oil majors are spending
billions of dollars to develop and produce shale gas and crude
oil in areas with poor infrastructure.
The combined El Paso and Kinder Morgan would own about
80,000 miles of pipe stretching from coast to coast, and could
demand higher transport fees from oil and gas producers, which
could then raise the prices that power companies and other end
users pay for gas.
"Now that KMP is by far the biggest pipeline distributor of
natural gas, that will also give them pricing power over the
market, which could lead to price pressure to the upside for
natural gas," said Chris Jarvis, president and founder of
Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New Hampshire.
"We expect this to have a positive impact on the natural gas
markets, likely setting the stage for addition mergers and
acquisitions in the space."
It was not immediately clear how regulators would view the
deal. Kinder Morgan said it expected the deal to close in early
2012.
Despite weak natural gas prices NGc1, production of the
fuel has been rising as energy companies pile into shale fields
-- underground formations rich in oil and gas. In the Eagle Ford
Shale in South Texas, where there are scant pipelines, companies
are having to rely on trucks and are building rail terminals to
handle the vast field's output.
El Paso already owned the largest natural gas pipeline
system in North America, with more than 43,000 miles of pipe.
The combined company would own 67,000 miles of natural gas pipe
and another 13,000 miles of pipelines to move refined products
and other fuels.
"We believe that natural gas is going to play an
increasingly integral role in North America," Kinder Morgan
Chief Executive Richard Kinder said in a statement. "We are
delighted to be able to significantly expand our natural gas
transportation footprint at a time when it seems likely that
domestic natural gas supply and demand will grow at attractive
rates for years to come."
Kinder Morgan went public in February after CEO Kinder and
private equite partners including Carlyle Group and
Goldman Sachs Inc's buyout arm Highstar Capital and
Riverstone Holdings took the company private in a management led
buyout in 2007.
The private equity firms sold a 13.5 percent stake in the
company's IPO, but Kinder and the buyout funds still hold a vast
majority of the company.
SPLIT-UP DERAILED
The deal derails El Paso's plan, announced in May, to split
into two publicly traded companies, which would have separated
its exploration and production business from its pipeline
operations. Kinder Morgan said it plans to sell El Paso's
exploration and production assets.
The $26.87 per share offer consists of $14.65 in cash,
0.4187 Kinder Morgan shares -- valued at $11.26 per EP share --
and 0.640 Kinder Morgan warrants -- valued at $0.96 per EP share
-- based on Kinder Morgan's closing price on Friday.
The warrants will have an exercise price of $40 and a
five-year term.
Including El Paso's debt, the deal tops $38 billion, making
it the second biggest merger in 2011 behind AT&T Inc's $39
billion deal to buy Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Kinder Morgan said it has a commitment letter from Barclays
Capital underwriting the $11.5 billion in cash required for the
transaction.
The deal also highlights the advantages that energy
infrastructure companies have gained in recent years by using a
financial structure known as master limited partnerships (MLPs),
which pay no corporate taxes but distribute the lion's share of
their profits to invsetors and the general partner through
dividends.
Companies like Kinder Morgan -- which owns nearly all of its
assets through its MLP, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners --
have a tax advantage over their competitors and have also
received higher valuations from investors.
This gives it a financial leg up over a company like El
Paso, which still holds a substantial amount of its assets
outside of its MLP, El Paso Pipeline Partners.
Tudor Pickering analyst Brad Olsen said that the takeover
mirrors Energy Transfer Equity's more than $5 billion
deal for pipeline company Southern Union.
"It's not a coincidence at all that the two big pipeline
deals done this year have been by big MLPs with decelerating
growth. Their general partners have gone out and snagged
undervalued pipeline assets," Olsen said.
Moreover, Kinder Morgan said it plans to pay down much of
the substantial amount of debt it is picking up from the
takeover by selling off El Paso's assets to its MLPs.
The new company hopes to generate $350 million a year in
cost savings, or about 5 percent of the combined companies'
earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Kinder Morgan expects to be able to increase its dividend after
the deal closes due to these savings.
It said that if the deal were to close at the beginning of
2012, it would expect to be able to pay a dividend of about
$1.45 a share that year. But because it expects the deal to
close later, it said its dividend will likely be slightly below
that target.
Evercore Partners and Barclays Capital
advised Kinder Morgan on the deal, while Morgan Stanley
advised El Paso. Goldman Sachs acted as an adviser to El
Paso on its previously announced spin-off and related matters to
the Kinder Morgan deal, the companies said.
The advisors are set to rake in a total of $100 million to
$145 million in M&A fees, according to Freeman & Co.