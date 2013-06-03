UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan to further expand Eagle Ford crude pipeline

HOUSTON, June 3 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Monday it will expand its 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Eagle Ford crude and condensate pipeline to hookup to output from a ConocoPhillips Texas facility. The 178-mile (286 km), 300,000 bpd pipeline, which moves crude and condensate output from the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas to the Houston Ship Channel, started up a year ago. The $107 million planned expansion is to be extended by 31 miles (50 km) from Kinder Morgan's station in DeWitt County, Texas, to ConocoPhillips' central delivery facility near Helena, Texas, in Karnes County. Kinder Morgan said it would also build receipt tanks and a truck unloading facility next to ConocoPhillips' Helena assets. Construction is slated to begin next month and the project is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2014, Kinder Morgan said. The company said a long-term contract with ConocoPhillips supports the expansion.