Kinder Morgan rations October space on part of Platte oil line

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday that it will ration space on the Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of its Platte oil pipeline in October as nominations for space exceeded the line's capacity. The company said the segment will be apportioned by 82 percent next month, meaning shippers will only get 18 percent of the capacity they had requested. The segment's capacity is 166,000 barrels per day.