版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 03:24 BJT

Kinder Morgan says Platte oil line apportioned next month

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 29 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday that new shippers would receive just 17 percent of their hoped-for volumes in December on the Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, section of its Platte oil pipeline.

The company said the line would be apportioned by 83 percent next month for new shippers. The line is expected to handle 167,000 barrels per day in December.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐