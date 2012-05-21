Kinder Morgan to begin Pony Express crude pipeline open season

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 21 Kinder Morgan Pony Express Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline said it started open season for shipper commitment on its Pony Express oil pipeline from the Bakken crude formation near Baker, Montana to refineries in Ponca City and the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. The 100,000 barrel per day pipeline already has 30,000 bpd of space committed to a long-term shipper. The pipeline is expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2014. Open season ends on June 20, 2012. A separate open season is starting for a pipeline to carry crude from Guernsey, Wyoming and the Denver-Julesberg (DB) basin to Cushing and Ponca City.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.