Kinder Morgan to begin Pony Express crude pipeline open season

NEW YORK, May 21 Kinder Morgan Pony Express Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline said it started open season for shipper commitment on its Pony Express oil pipeline from the Bakken crude formation near Baker, Montana to refineries in Ponca City and the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. The 100,000 barrel per day pipeline already has 30,000 bpd of space committed to a long-term shipper. The pipeline is expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2014. Open season ends on June 20, 2012. A separate open season is starting for a pipeline to carry crude from Guernsey, Wyoming and the Denver-Julesberg (DB) basin to Cushing and Ponca City.