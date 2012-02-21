Trans Mountain expansion could be completed by 2017

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday that a doubling of its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline could be completed by 2017.

Lexa Hobenshield, a spokeswoman for the company, said the C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) proposal to boost the size of the Alberta to Vancouver pipeline still needs the approval of the National Energy Board before construction can begin. Kinder Morgan also expects to consult about its plans with aboriginal groups and other interested parties over the next two years.

The company will make a final decision on whether to proceed with the project by the end of March.