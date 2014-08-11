版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 12日 星期二 04:23 BJT

U.S. Treasury looking at increase in master limited partnerships

WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. Treasury Department is looking into the increased use by companies of the master limited partnership as a business structure, a department spokesperson said on Monday.

"We at Treasury are looking into the effects of these transactions on future tax revenues," the spokesperson said.

"Instances where the tax base may be eroded serve as a reminder of why we need Congress to enact business tax reform that broadens the tax base and lowers tax rates."

The Treasury statement, sent in an email, came in answer to questions from Reuters following news that Kinder Morgan Inc , the biggest U.S. pipeline company, will consolidate into a single corporation, folding together its existing organization of several master limited partnerships (MLPs). (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Howard Goller and David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐