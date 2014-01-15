版本:
Kinder Morgan has higher 4th-qtr profit, distribution

Jan 15 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP, the largest U.S. pipeline company, said on Wednesday its quarterly income and distributions rose in the fourth quarter, helped by acquisitions.

The Houston company's quarterly distribution rose to $1.36 per unit, up 5 percent. Including certain items, net income was $818 million compared with $647 million for the fourth quarter last year.

The partnership's distributable cash flow rose 28 percent from a year earlier to $635 million.
