Kinder Morgan announces expansion of BOSTCO terminal project

HOUSTON, June 5 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
will expand a $485 million diesel, residual fuel and
black oil terminal project under construction on the Houston
Ship Channel by 900,000 barrels, the company said on Wednesday.
The expansion of the joint-venture Battleground Oil
Specialty Terminal Company LLC (BOSTCO) project will add six
150,000-barrel ultra-low-sulfur diesel tanks, more pipeline and
deepwater vessel dock access and a faster loading rate. The
expansion is supported by a long-term contract with Morgan
Stanley Capital Group Inc.
In the joint venture with TransMontaigne Partners LP
, Kinder Morgan operates and owns a 55 percent interest
in the facility.
The initial phase of the BOSTCO terminal is slated to start
up in the third quarter this year, with the expansion to start
up in the fourth quarter of 2014. With the expansion, the
project's capacity will be 7.1 million barrels in 57 storage
tanks.
Charles Dunlap, chief executive officer of TransMontaigne,
last month told analysts that the project can add another 3
million barrels of storage.