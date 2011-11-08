Kinder says BOSTCO will go ahead despite partner issues

NEW YORK Nov 8 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N said on Tuesday it would go ahead with its planned $400 million oil terminal project on the Houston Ship Channel regardless of involvement from joint partner, TransMontaigne Partners LP (TLP.N).

Phase 1 of the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Co (BOSTCO) includes the construction of 52 storage tanks able to hold 6.6 million barrels of residual and other black oils for ship engines, power plants and industrial plants.

TransMontaigne said in its earnings release that Morgan Stanley, which indirectly controls the company's general partner, would not approve continued participation in the project because of the uncertain regulatory environment for a bank holding company.