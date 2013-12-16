Kinder Morgan files application to expand Trans Mountain pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP filed an application with Canadian regulators on Monday to build the facilities necessary to expand its Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day.

The facilities application to the National Energy Board is a formal regulatory document and the crucial next step in Kinder Morgan's bid to nearly treble the capacity of its 300,000 bpd line that runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to the coast of British Columbia.

Kinder Morgan filed preliminary plans with the NEB earlier this year.

The NEB will now establish a hearing schedule to review the application, and the project will undergo a public regulatory review. If it is approved, Kinder Morgan expects the expanded pipeline to be operational in late 2017.

"Our engagement efforts will continue beyond this filing leading up to the NEB hearing as we consider further input that is critical to our planning on this project," Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada, said in an emailed statement.

Thirteen customers have signed up as shippers on the expanded line, bringing the total committed capacity to approximately 708,000 bpd.

The expansion project on the 1,150km pipeline is expected to cost C$5.4 billion ($5.10 billion). It is the only pipeline currently running from Alberta's oil sands to Canada's Pacific coast and has received strong support from producers keen to export their crude to Asia and other international markets.