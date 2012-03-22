Trans Mountain oil pipeline overbooked for April

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Thursday its Trans Mountain pipeline system to Canada's West Coast from Alberta was overbooked by 61 percent for April, meaning shippers will be able to deliver just 39 percent of hoped-for volumes.
Total nominations for the system were 298,820 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain line, 151,372 for the Puget Sound link and 79,292 for Westridge dock.
The Trans Mountain pipeline has a capacity of 300,000 bpd.
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.