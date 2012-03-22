Trans Mountain oil pipeline overbooked for April

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Thursday its Trans Mountain pipeline system to Canada's West Coast from Alberta was overbooked by 61 percent for April, meaning shippers will be able to deliver just 39 percent of hoped-for volumes.

Total nominations for the system were 298,820 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain line, 151,372 for the Puget Sound link and 79,292 for Westridge dock.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has a capacity of 300,000 bpd.