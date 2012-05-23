Trans Mountain oil pipeline overbooked for June

CALGARY, Alberta May 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday that shippers on its Trans Mountain oil pipeline system to Canada's west coast from Alberta will be able to move just 32 percent of nominated volumes in June due to overbooking.

Kinder Morgan said uncommitted tanker nominations at the Westridge Dock in Vancouver are oversubscribed by 88 percent and land-based nominations are overbooked by 70 percent.

That results in an overall system oversubscription of 68 percent, the company said.