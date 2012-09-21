版本:
Trans Mountain oil line apportioned again in October

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 29 percent of their hoped-for volumes in October.

Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 71 percent.

