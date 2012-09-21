Trans Mountain oil line apportioned again in October

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
* Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 29 percent of their hoped-for volumes in October.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 71 percent.
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex