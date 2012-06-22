UPDATE 1-Trans Mountain pipeline overbooked for July

* Pipeline system overnominated by 73 pct
* Shippers limited to 27 percent of nominations
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners said on Friday that shippers on its chronically
overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta
and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 27 percent of
their hoped-for volumes in July.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude
to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, is
overnominated by 73 percent. Land-based destinations are
overbooked by 75 percent, the company said.
Increasing numbers of shippers are seeking to move oil to
the Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other
markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets
for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
The company has proposed a $4.1 billion expansion of the
system that would more than double capacity to 750,000 barrels a
day. It would be in service around 2017.
For July, Kinder Morgan said total nominations for the
system are 280,389 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain
pipeline, 119,646 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 77,458 bpd
for the Westridge Dock.