UPDATE 2-Trans Mountain seeks tolls approval, names backers

* Application for tolls, not construction
    * Expects to file full application in late 2013
    * Names nine backers of $4.1 billion project


    By Jeffrey Jones
    CALGARY, Alberta, June 29 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP filed an application on Friday for tolls and
contract terms for the proposed $4.1 billion expansion of its
Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta
and also named nine energy companies that support the project.
    Kinder Morgan stressed that its application to the National
Energy Board does not seek approval for the routing and
construction of the project, but is designed to provide
regulatory and market certainty for the customers that have
signed up for 20-year terms.
    It expects to apply to build the project, aimed at moving
Canadian crude to lucrative Asian markets, in late 2013. The
expansion of the pipeline between Edmonton and Vancouver would
more than double the line's capacity to 750,000 barrels a day.
    "What this filing today is, is our request to the National
Energy Board of approval of commercial terms that underpin the
economic viability of the project," Ian Anderson, president of
Kinder Morgan Canada, told reporters.
    It means changing the structure of the pipeline's business
to mostly firm, or guaranteed, capacity from being largely a
common carrier. Anderson said the expanded line would have about
500,000 barrels a day reserved for the firm shippers.
    Kinder Morgan identified its commercial supporters as BP Plc
, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, Devon Energy Corp
, Cenovus Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc,
Statoil, Imperial Oil Ltd Nexen Inc,
and Tesoro Corp.
    The expansion is one of two controversial pipeline projects
that would move large volumes of oil sands-derived oil to
Canada's West Coast, where it could be shipped across the
Pacific. Supporters say the opening of new international markets
would help boost returns that are now pressured by a glut of oil
supplies in the U.S. Midwest, the traditional destination for
most Canadian crude exports.
    The expansion of the 1,150 km (715 mile) pipeline would
compete with Enbridge Inc's proposed C$5.5 billion
($5.4 billion) Northern Gateway project, now being scrutinized
in public hearings. Cenovus and Nexen are among backers of that
project as well.
    Environmentalists and many British Columbia native groups
oppose the pipeline plans, saying they would increase the risks
of oil spills on land and in coastal waters.
    Kinder Morgan also faces opposition from the Vancouver city
council, partly over the increased tanker traffic the expanded
capacity would bring to the city's harbor.
    Traffic would increase to 20-25 vessels per month from four
or five, Anderson said.
    "It still forms a small percentage of port traffic and the
pilots and the Chamber of Shipping are all strongly of the view
that tanker traffic through the Port of Metro Vancouver can
continue to be done safely, and we'll continue to involve those
parties in those conversations," he added.

