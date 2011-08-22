UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan's Canada oil line overbooked in Sept

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 22 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP KMP.N said on Monday its Trans Mountain oil
pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast from Alberta was overbooked
by a wide margin for September, forcing it to cut shipper
nominations.
Kinder Morgan said it will only be able to move 32 percent
of nominated volumes on the 300,000 barrel a day capacity
pipeline system.
That translates into 270,045 bpd for the month, the company
said.
Total oversubscription for the overall system, including
the Trans Mountain pipeline, Puget Sound line and Westridge
Dock, is 62 percent, it said.
Nominations for the Puget sound pipeline will be reduced by
8 percent and there is no apportionment for regular timing
shipments at Westridge Dock.
