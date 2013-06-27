UPDATE 2-Trans Mountain oil pipeline shut again after leak detected

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline could re-open later on Thursday, the company said, a day after it was shut for the second time this month after a leak was found near Hope, British Columbia.

The company said between 20 and 25 barrels of crude leaked from what it called "a small defect in the pipeline."

The leak is the second this month for Trans Mountain. The line, which carries oil sands crude and refined products to the Port of Vancouver and Puget Sound, was shut for two days beginning June 14 after a 12-barrel spill near Kingsvale, British Columbia.

News of the latest leak could intensify environmental opposition to expanding the 1,150-kilometre (715-mile) pipeline. Kinder Morgan plans to nearly triple the capacity of the line, to 890,000 barrels per day.

Kinder Morgan said no oil affected any water or wildlife and it may ask regulators to approve restarting the line on Thursday.

Western Canada Select heavy crude blend for August delivery last traded at $14 per barrel under West Texas Intermediate, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. That compares with a settlement price of $16 per barrel under the benchmark on Wednesday.