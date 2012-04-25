UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan to buy out KKR from El Paso JV for $300 mln stock

April 25 U.S. pipeline and infrastructure
company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said it will buy
KKR & Co's 50 percent stake in a midstream joint venture
with El Paso Corp for $300 million in stock.
The deal will give Kinder Morgan complete control over the
joint venture as it is separately acquiring EL Paso for $21
billion.
The joint venture owns the Altamont gathering, processing
and treating assets in Uinta Basin in Utah and the Camino Real
Gathering System in Eagle Ford Shale in Texas, Kinder Morgan
Energy said.
The deal, which is expected to close after the acquisition
of El Paso, will be immediately accretive to cash distributable
to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' unitholders, the company said.
The Altamont system operates a processing plant with the
design capacity of 60 million cubic feet per day and a
5,600-barrel-per-day natural gas liquids fractionator, while
Camino Real Gathering System has 150 million cubic feet per day
of gas gathering capacity and 110,000 barrels per day of oil
gathering capacity.
Shares of Kinder Morgan Energy closed at $83.51 on Wednesday
on The New York stock Exchange.