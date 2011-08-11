UPDATE 1-Kindred to buy private home healthcare co

(Follows alerts)

Aug 11 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Professional HealthCare LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Mainsail Partners, for $51 million in cash to expand its home health and hospice business.

Kindred said the deal will slightly add to 2012 earnings and is expected to close by third-quarter of this year.

The healthcare service provider said it plans to finance the deal with operating cash flows and proceeds from its revolving credit facility.

Professional HealthCare, which provides home health, hospice, private duty nursing services and durable medical equipment, operates in 27 locations in the United States with annual revenue of about $53 million.

Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor to Kindred and Cain Brothers & Co LLC is acting as financial advisor to Professional HealthCare.

Kindred shares closed at $12.86 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.