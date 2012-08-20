Hospital operator Kindred to buy Integra Holdings

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc will buy privately held IntegraCare Holdings Inc for $71 million in cash to expand its home health and hospice business in Texas.
IntegraCare's current owner private equity firm Flexpoint Ford LLC could earn an additional $4 million in cash based on the company's 2013 earnings.
Home health and hospice companies in the United States have grappled with changes in Medicare regulations, lower reimbursement rates and federal investigations into billing practices.
Kindred CEO Paul Diaz said IntegraCare would help it expand services in Dallas and Houston and would serve as a model for additional markets throughout the South.
IntegraCare currently generates annual revenue of about $71 million and EBITDA of about $9 million.
The transaction, expected to close by third quarter of 2012, will add between 7 cents and 9 cents per share to Kindred's earnings in 2013.
Shares of Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred were up marginally at $11.40 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.