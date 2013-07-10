CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare says CFO Richard Lechleiter to retire

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
(Corrects headline to say CFO Lechleiter will retire. He has not already retired) July 10 Kindred Healthcare Inc : * Announces retirement of long-time CFO Richard A. Lechleiter * Says Kindred intends to conduct a national search to replace Lechleiter. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated