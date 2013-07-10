版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare says CFO Richard Lechleiter to retire

(Corrects headline to say CFO Lechleiter will retire. He has not already retired) July 10 Kindred Healthcare Inc : * Announces retirement of long-time CFO Richard A. Lechleiter * Says Kindred intends to conduct a national search to replace Lechleiter. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

