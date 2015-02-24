版本:
2015年 2月 24日

Kinepolis raises dividend after visitor increase

BRUSSELS Feb 24 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis raised its shareholder payout after posting an 8 percent rise in visitors for 2014.

The group would pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share and an additional super dividend of 0.20 euros, it said on Tuesday.

Kinepolis, which operates cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands, said its core profit grew 5 percent in 2014 to 71.3 million euros ($80.8 million) as increasing box-office takings were partially offset by weakness in its advertising and film distribution business. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
