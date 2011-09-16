RLPC-Apax's Kinetic bid stands after ConvaTec walks

| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Apax Partners' $6.3 billion bid
for Kinetic Concepts is still on the table after rival
joint bidders ConvaTec and its partner walked away from the
deal, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
One of the sources confirmed a report in Sweden's business
daily Dagens Industri that ConvaTec, owned by private equity
firms Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners, will no longer
pursue a bid for the U.S. wound-care firm after its partner, a
listed pharmaceutical firm, pulled out of the process.
"(ConvaTec) cannot go through with the bid by itself," one
of the sources said. "The financing is a part of that as well.
If ConvaTec had taken on the whole financing package it would
become more strenuous or more leveraged."
Private equity firm Apax, which submitted a bid for Kinetic
in July along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and
the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, will continue
pursuing its takeover, a source said.
The $4.95 billion debt financing from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley backing Apax's
bid also stands, another source added.
The debt financing features $2.8 billion in senior secured
loan facilities, $900 million in senior unsecured bridge loans
and $1.25 billion in senior secured second-lien bridge loans,
according to an SEC filing.
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kinetic Concepts
develops, makes and markets therapies and products for the wound
care, tissue regeneration and therapeutic support system
markets.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt and Clinton Townsend; Editing by
David Hulmes)