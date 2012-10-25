版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Kinetic Concepts amendment, re-pricing credit positive

Oct 25 Kinetic Concepts Inc : * Moody's: Kinetic concepts' amendment and re-pricing credit positive * Rpt-moody's: kinetic concepts' amendment and re-pricing credit positive

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐