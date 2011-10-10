UPDATE 1-Kinetic Concepts sees Q3 rev above Street

* Sees Q3 rev at $529-$533 mln vs est $526.7 mln

* Sees net earnings of $89-$93 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 10 Kinetic Concepts Inc , which is to be taken private by Apax Partners, forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.

For the quarter, the company, which makes medical devices used in wound care, sees total revenue rising 4-5 percent to $529-$533 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $526.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sees net earnings of $89-$93 million, compared with $75.8 million, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company expects earnings of $104.1-108.1 million.

On Friday, private equity firm Apax Partners and two Canadian pension funds gained EU clearance to buy Kinetic Concepts for $5 billion.

Shares of the Texas-based company were trading marginally up at $67.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)