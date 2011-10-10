UPDATE 1-Kinetic Concepts sees Q3 rev above Street

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS REPORTS Q1 LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE FROM CONT OPS
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Sees Q3 rev at $529-$533 mln vs est $526.7 mln
* Sees net earnings of $89-$93 mln (Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Kinetic Concepts Inc , which is to be taken private by Apax Partners, forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.
For the quarter, the company, which makes medical devices used in wound care, sees total revenue rising 4-5 percent to $529-$533 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $526.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company sees net earnings of $89-$93 million, compared with $75.8 million, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company expects earnings of $104.1-108.1 million.
On Friday, private equity firm Apax Partners and two Canadian pension funds gained EU clearance to buy Kinetic Concepts for $5 billion.
Shares of the Texas-based company were trading marginally up at $67.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2017, largely due to higher royalty payments.