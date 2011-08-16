Rival bid possible for Kinetic Concepts -Bloomberg

* Bain and Avista may partner on joint bid -report

* Offer depends on getting affordable financing -report

PHILADELPHIA Aug 16 Bain Capital and Avista Capital Partners may make a rival offer to take over Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N that would top Apax Partners' existing $5 billion bid for the medical device maker, according to Bloomberg.

The two buyout firms are looking for financing for a deal and an offer may come as early as next week, Bloomberg reported. The firms may drop the bid plans if they cannot obtain financing at attractive rates, the report said.

Avista declined to comment. Bain was not immediately available to comment.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N are in talks to arrange the financing, the report said.

Apax agreed to acquire Kinetic on July 13. Kinetic had 40 days to seek superior offers.

Apax and Kinetic could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Hall, additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Gary Hill)