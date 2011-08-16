Rival bid possible for Kinetic Concepts -Bloomberg

* Bain and Avista may partner on joint bid -report
* Offer depends on getting affordable financing -report
PHILADELPHIA Aug 16 Bain Capital and Avista
Capital Partners may make a rival offer to take over Kinetic
Concepts Inc KCI.N that would top Apax Partners' existing $5
billion bid for the medical device maker, according to
Bloomberg.
The two buyout firms are looking for financing for a deal
and an offer may come as early as next week, Bloomberg
reported. The firms may drop the bid plans if they cannot
obtain financing at attractive rates, the report said.
Avista declined to comment. Bain was not immediately
available to comment.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Deutsche Bank AG
(DBKGn.DE), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N
are in talks to arrange the financing, the report said.
Apax agreed to acquire Kinetic on July 13. Kinetic had 40
days to seek superior offers.
Apax and Kinetic could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall, additional reporting by Megan
Davies; Editing by Gary Hill)
