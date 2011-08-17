UPDATE 1-Bain no longer pursuing Kinetic Concepts- report

* Bain faces difficulties in raising financing-report

* Disagreement over price also an issue-report

PHILADELPHIA/BANGALORE Aug 16 Bain Capital has pulled out of talks with Avista Capital Partners to jointly launch a rival bid for medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N, according to Bloomberg.

The offer would have topped Apax Partners' existing $5 billion bid. In July, Apax had agreed to acquire Kinetic, giving the company 40 days to seek superior offers.

Bain faced difficulties in raising financing for the deal, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Disagreement over the price was also an issue for Bain dropping out of the talks, Bloomberg said, citing another unnamed person.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg had reported that the two buyout firms were looking for financing for a deal, with an offer possible as early as next week.

The firms could drop the bid plans if they were unable to obtain financing at attractive rates, the report had said.

Avista and Bain were not available to comment.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N were in talks to arrange the financing for the deal, the report had said.

Kinetic Concepts could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore and Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard Orr)