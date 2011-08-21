Kinetic Concepts gets offer from Avista - report

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
PHILADELPHIA Aug 21 Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N, a maker of medical devices used in wound care, got a rival takever big from Avista Capital Partners LLC's ConvaTec Inc that exceeds the existing $5 billion bid from Apax Partners LLP, according to Bloomberg.
Avista's ConvaTec has letters from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Jeffries Group Inc that say financing for the transaction is available, the report said.
Apax announced a $68.50-a-share offer for Kinetic last month. Under a so-called go-shop period, Kinetic had 40 days to seek higher offers.
Kinetic Concepts, Avista and Apaz were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Jan Paschal) (For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to here)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc