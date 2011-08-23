Kinetic frets over new bid conditions - sources

* Kinetic Concepts gets new offer from ConvaTec - sources
PHILADELPHIA Aug 23 Kinetic Concepts Inc
KCI.N has received a takeover bid from ConvaTec that tops a
prior offer from Apax Partners LLP, but the wound-care company
has concerns about the financing conditions in the new bid,
sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The offer from ConvaTec tops Apax Partners' $5 billion bid,
the sources said, but the exact terms were not immediately
available. The sources could not be identified because they
were not authorized to speak with the media.
The new bid from ConvaTec is worth more than 40 billion
crowns ($6.3 billion), the Swedish daily Dagens Industri
reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The new bid contains some conditions on financing that
concern Kinetic Concepts, one source said. The bid does not
have guaranteed financing, but instead has letters from Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N saying
they are "highly confident" that financing can be arranged, the
source said.
Kinetic Concepts is concerned that financing may be
troublesome or expensive for the new suitors in the current
volatile market, the source said.
Kinetic Concepts could not be immediately reached for a
comment.
ConvaTec, owned by private equity firms Nordic Capital and
Avista Capital Partners LLC, could not be immediately reached
for comment. Nordic Capital declined to comment, and Avista
could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Shares of Kinetic Concepts shed 18 cents to $66.39 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall, additional reporting by Sven
Nordenstam from Stockholm; editing by John Wallace)