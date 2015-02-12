版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 05:15 BJT

'Candy Crush' maker King Digital bookings exceed estimates

Feb 12 King Digital Entertainment Plc, a maker of games for social media platforms and mobile devices, reported gross bookings above estimates, helped largely by the success of its "Candy Crush Saga" and "Candy Crush Soda Saga" titles.

The company also said on Thursday it would buy game developer Z2Live Inc.

Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, increased 8 percent to $586 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from the third quarter 2014.

Analysts on average had expected bookings of $541.4 million, according to market research firm StreetAccount.

Net income fell to $140.6 million, or 44 cents per share, from $159.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $545.6 million from $601.7 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐